Singer Alex Bagonza alias A Pass has blamed politicians for lying to Ugandans and forgetting the promises they make when they are voted into power.

A Pass shared a deep message on his Facebook page and asked Ugandans to support politicians and political parties that are important and develop the country.

“Supporting any political group or politician is allowed but they have to be worth it to the society,

Supporting Yoweri Kaguta Museveni or Bobi Wine is not bad in any way. But we need to look at what they do, hope to do and what has been done,” he said.

A Pass adds that Ugandans should analyse the things the politicians who are currently in government offices have done for them before voting them back to power in 2021.

“If you voted someone in the past, what have they done to make things better for you, do they deserve your vote come 2021?” he questioned.

According to A Pass, for one to be given another term in power, they need to have done things that take Uganda forward and improve the country.

He adds that Ugandans especially the youths should respect each other and dialogue instead of abusing one another, in order to have change.