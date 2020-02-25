KFM radio presenter of D’MightyBreakfast has poured out his heart to his wife Manuela Mulondo in a very emotional message.

In his sweet and deep message, Brian tells the wife that the weather, similar to that of today had nothing on the day he decided to make it official with Manuela. All that mattered to him was the fact that he was starting a long journey with his friend.

“25th February 2012. It rained like it is now! Nothing mattered though because I was going to start a long life journey with my friend,” he wrote.

Brian adds that on the day they got married, he was very excited because he was starting a very beautiful journey and he made sure that they enjoy every bit of it.

“We didn’t care if the tent collapsed (Centre dropped down, cake a bit disfigured) we entered the 600pax tent ngatusinika 😂 dancing with friends and family,” he says in his message.

Mulondo says the past eight years have been the best and he can’t wait to spend many more years with Manuella.

“What would I have done differently? NOTHING! These 8yrs have been the best years of my life. I can’t wait to live for the next 8 with you. Manuela I am and will always be your number one Fan and Cheer Leader! Happy Anniversary,” he wrote.

Mulondo met Manuela in an internet café. They got married in 2012 at Watoto Church and the two have two children together.