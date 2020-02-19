Court has set this afternoon to decide whether or not to dismiss charges of inciting violence and offensive communication against events promoter Andrew Mukasa Bajjo for want of prosecution.

Court is also expected to issue an arrest warrant against the complainant Detective Henry Mugunya; the acting commissioner in-charge of media at the Criminal Investigations Directorate.

To set this ruling scheduled for 2 pm, trial grade one magistrate at Buganda Road Stellah Amabilisi first revisited her previous record of January 23rd, 2020, when she warned DPP that she would dismiss Bajjo’s case if no prosecution witness was summoned to testify in court today.

However, when Bajjo appeared in the dock this morning, no witness appeared to testify against him, prompting state prosecutors; Ivan Kyazze and Patricia Cingitho to request the magistrate to issue an arrest warrant for detective Mugumya.

The state accuses the senior officer of defying witness summons that were dully served to him on February 6th requiring him to appear today and testify as a complainant in this case; a move Bajjo’s Elias Lukwago has opposed saying the charge sheet mentions President Museveni as the person whom Bajjo’s words offended and therefore he should be the complainant and not the police officer.

According to prosecution, Bajjo used his mobile phone to make suggestions with no purpose of legitimate use /communication hence abusing the computer miss Use Act.