Online dating has made people’s lives easier and yet uncovered new risks on the path to love.

With Valentine’s Day approaching, singles and couples alike are under intense pressure to solidify their plans for tomorrow.

However, cybercriminals also do not miss the chance to feed on those seeking to find love.

Kaspersky’s analysis has shown that within 2019 the region saw a circulation of 1,400 threats under the guise of over 20 popular dating applications in Africa, with 7,734 attacks on 2,548 users detected.

The countries attacked most often were South Africa, accounting for 58% of all attacks in the region, Kenya (10%) and Nigeria (4%).

In a press statement, Vladimir Kuskov, head of advanced threat research and software classification at Kaspersky recommends that to avoid cyber risks ahead of Valentine’s Day and to use dating apps safely, people should always check application permissions to see what their installed apps are allowed to do, avoid sharing too much personal information with strangers, and, make sure that the person they are meeting is real, as fraudsters often use fake profiles for scams.