The Speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga has today handed over Shs114 million to the Triplets Ghetto kids.

The kids were on the verge of losing their residential home in Makindye after their landlord threatened to evict them if they do not clear his outstanding balance of Shs102M by December 2019.

During the parliament end of year party last year, Kadaga pledged to help the young children.

Now she handed over a dummy cheque worth Shs114,250,000 million to them.

The Shs102 million shall be paid to the landlord while the rest of the money will go to supporting them in school and during performances.

Each MP contributed Shs250, 000 towards this cause.

In their appeal to the speaker last year, the dance group asked for help to retain their house and also cited other challenges like lack of school fees and failure to attend shows due to lack of transport.