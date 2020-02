Nikita Pearl Waligwa, 15, who acted as ‘Gloria’, in Disney’s movie, Queen of Katwe, has succumbed to a brain tumor .

Nikita was first diagnosed with cancer in 2016.

In February 2017, she was declared cancer free but unfortunately, early last year 2019, Nikita was diagnosed with another brain tumour.

By the time of her death, she was a student of Gayaza High School.

May her soul rest in eternal peace.