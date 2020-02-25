By Benjamin Jumbe

A group of researchers is set to kick off nationwide research to establish why men breastfeed from their wives’ breasts soon as they give birth.

Media reports have published reports of men who suckle their wives’ breasts with claims that this reduces the chances of getting cancer.

Dr. Peter Milton Rukundo a lecturer at the faculty of nutrition and food science at Kyambogo University says they will in three months’ time conducting this study in partnership with the University of Kent in the UK.

He says the study is aimed at understanding this practice and challenges that come along with it.

The current state minister of energy Dr. Mary Gorreti Kitutu while still in the health ministry 2 years ago advised men against this practice which she said was becoming a problem for some breastfeeding mothers and their babies.