Ugandan celebrities have condemned the brutality that their fellow musician, Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso was exposed to while in South Africa.

Kyadondo East MP, Bobi Wine has asked authorities to immediately investigate this brutality against Pallaso and wished him a quick recovery.

“Troubled by the news coming in from South Africa that our brother & fellow artiste Pallaso has been terribly attacked and hurt in what is said to be a xenophobic attack. I wish you the quickest recovery young King, and hope that the authorities will quickly investigate this,” he said.

Pallaso’s brother Chameleone has also asked Ugandans to stand together and watch out for each other if they are to fight against brutality.

“Thanks Uganda worldwide most especially the South African Ugandan community!! @McPallaso Was rescued at all odds!!! If we can move in unity same way always we shall be free!!! Let’s always watch out for one another. Bro come home now!!!!🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬 God took control,” he said.

Pallaso’s other brother, Weasel of the Goodlyf crew has appreciated the South African High Commission for its immediate response to rescue Pallaso.

Pallaso was reportedly beaten up by unknown people while he was shooting his video in South Africa, however, Chameleone says that Pallaso is out of danger and he is getting the necessary treatment.