Vanessa Bryant, the widow of the US basketball legend Kobe Bryant is suing the owner of the helicopter that crashed last month, killing her husband and daughter, Gianna.

According to the lawsuit, Vanessa Bryant claims that the pilot was very negligent for flying when the weather was very poor and unfavorable.

“Island Express Helicopters and the pilot, Ara George Zobayan, had a “duty to use that degree of care that an ordinarily careful and prudent pilot would use under the same or similar circumstances,” the suit says.

Vanessa further blames the company for authorizing the flight when it was aware that the weather conditions were unsafe.

“The company authorized the flight “with full knowledge that the subject helicopter was flying into unsafe weather conditions”, the complaint says.

The lawsuit also reveals that the negligence of the pilot, Ara George Zobayan, who also died in the helicopter crash was the cause of her husband and daughter’s death.

“Defendant Island Express Helicopters’ breach of its duty and negligence caused the injuries and damages complained of herein and Plaintiffs’ deceased, Kobe Bryant, was killed as a direct result of the negligent conduct of Zobayan for which Defendant Island Express Helicopters is vicariously liable in all respects,” the lawsuit said.

Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, Payton Chester, 13; Sarah Chester, 45; Alyssa Altobelli, 14; Keri Altobelli, 46; John Altobelli, 56; Christina Mauser, 38; and Zobayan, 50 died in the helicopter crash.