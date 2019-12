By Patrick Ebong

Lightning has struck dead two family members including a pregnant woman in Alebtong district.

The incident which happened at Abalu village, in Angetta parish, Omoro sub-county.

The deceased are a 22 year old woman only identified as Scovia who was 3 month pregnant and an 11 year old boy only identified as Emmanuel.

According to the LCIII chairman of Omoro sub-county, Robert Okullo, the lightning struck their house twice during a light afternoon rain.