The Kyadondo East Member of Parliament, Robert Kyagulanyi and his people power team are expected in Lira district today.

The team is expected to hold its first consultative meeting at Pacific Grand Hotel,Victoria hall in Lira district after the previous 2 meetings that were organised in Gayaza and Gulu were blocked by police.

Addressing journalists yesterday, the people power leader, Robert Kyagulanyi maintained that despite the hiccups experienced in the last two days, they are set to continue with their plan in Lira today.

Kyagulanyi also revealed on his social media page that the organizers of the event have approached the security offices and asked them to inspect the venue.

“Our coordinators in the district have personally visited all responsible security offices and requested them to come and inspect the venue, in case they have any queries,” he wrote.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga earlier this week said authorities would okay this particular meeting of Lira because it’s in a closed place as the issued guidelines provide.

Police have also dismissed as baseless claims that they are threatening proprietors of venues where the people power group is scheduled to host their election consultation meetings.