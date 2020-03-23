BY RAJAB MUKOMBOZI.

The overseer of Pentecostal Churches in Ankole region Bishop Silas Tayebwa has said that despite the several challenges that the coronavirus pandemic has created, it has brought families together.

He said the family which is the centre of God’s plan for happiness and progress of His kingdom has been under threat.

Speaking to KFM at King of Kings Church in Mbarara, some parents had abandoned their homes for night clubs and bars.

Meanwhile, the Bishop of Ankole Diocese Rt. Rev Sheldon Mwesigwa has appealed to Christians not to backslide spiritually because of the corona pandemic but remain steadfast in loving and trusting God for his healing power.