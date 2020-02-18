A week after they invaded Uganda, a Member of Parliament has taken locusts into the house chambers.

This is after Ngora County MP David Abala raised a red flag on the slow response by the government which he says is appalling.

The lawmaker, raising the issue as an urgent matter of national importance says despite huge sums of money having been committed to the locust epidemic, many areas in Teso sub-region are yet to be covered.

He says that farmers have been left helpless as the locusts munch the crops away.

The minister of State for Animal Industry, Bright Rwamirama says the government is taking all possible measures to curb the epidemic.

The minister, however, says that the funds received so far are just not enough.

The government has so far released a total of Shillings 15bn, with another Shs7bn approved recently by cabinet for the locust invasion response operations.