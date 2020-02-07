The ministry of disaster response has intensified its preparedness to address the threat of desert locusts as they get closer to Uganda.

Experts warn that one of the locust swarms from Loima district in Kenya is less than 50 km from Uganda and in just hours, could be in the country.

The commissioner disaster management in the office of the prime minister Martin Owor in an alert issued this morning said the Uganda Desert Locust Mitigation Task team is to deploy two hired air spray planes to Moroto as soon as possible.

He adds that motorized sprayers mounted on pickups and tractors are being mobilized to move to Karamoja Subregion and hand sprayers by a contingent of officers undergoing drills and deployment will also be applied at the same time.

He adds that the OPM Disaster Department has this morning also dispatched to Moroto the first truck carrying food with 15 tons of rice, 15 tons maize flour and other logistics for the over 2,000 personnel drawn from UPDF, Uganda Police, UWA and Ministry of agriculture deploying to combat the locusts.