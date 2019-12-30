Ugandan have been advised to be vigilant over their security during this festive season.

Speaking to KFM, the leader of Opposition Betty Aol, said criminals tend to use this festive season to rob people’s property.

Aol adds that people should not over enjoy because they can end up losing their lives.

She has also urged drivers to drive carefully to avoid accidents that may take away people’s lives.

Meanwhile she calls upon the public to report to police any suspicious people in their areas who may look to pose danger to them.