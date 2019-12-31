The Leader of Opposition in Parliament Betty Aol, wants the President to highlight security and energy undertakings in his New Year message.

President Museveni is this evening expected to address the Nation about the year ending 2019 and also deliver his message for the year 2020.

Speaking to KFM, Aol says that many parts of the country are kept in the dark due to inadequate electricity supply while others like the West Nile are yet to be connected to the national grid.

She also says that the President needs to re-assure the population about their safety given the rising trends of unexplained murders.

The President’s address is expected to happen between 5:00 and 6:00 pm on all electronic media.