The leader of opposition in Parliament, Betty Aol has asked State House to break down the President’s directives to the ordinary man.

Aol, has been addressing a press conference at Parliament in Kampala this afternoon.

She says a number of directives, particularly relating to distribution of food by willing members of society and the movements using vehicles, need to be explained.

In Museveni’s address, he announced a total lock down last night and added that said those who will be caught distributing food will be charged with attempted murder, an offence that attracts a life sentence on conviction.