The lord mayor of Kampala Erias Lukwago has tasked the Minister for Works and Transport Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala to disclose the donors for ‘Tondeka Metro buses’ that are expected to start operation before the end of 2020.

The government is planning to introduce 980 buses to ease traffic and congestion in Kampala and surrounding areas. The busses will operate 24 hours a day and 7 days a week on a cashless mode of transaction which will be managed by Hinduja Group, the manufacturers of the Leyland brand.

The buses will avail services in a radius of 25KM in and around Kampala on specified routes of Kampala-Mukono on Jinja Road, Kampala- Nsangi on Masaka Road, Kampala- Buloba on Mityana Road, Kampala- Wakiso on Hoima Road, Kampala-Matugga on Bombo Road; Kampala – Entebbe and Kampala- Ggaba.

Speaking to the media earlier today, Lukwago said he has already written to the minister of transport demanding a lot of explanations regarding the operations of these buses.

He added that the minister has never met the city’s governing authority to discuss who the stakeholder is and how they will be operating.