The first day of the display of the voter’s registers has witnessed a low voter turn up.

The exercise which kicked off today is meant to offer voters to verify their particulars ahead of 2021 polls.

At some of the polling stations, our reporter visited Kabalagala, Kibuli, and Namuwongo, there was no agent found displaying the register while at other stations very few voters were seen verifying their particulars.

We spoke to some of the voters at Biyinja Zone in Kabalagala who admitted having not seen an agent to display the register.

Salome Awor, a display agent at Muzungu Village in Kibuli, a Kampala suburb says she hopes the numbers would increase in the evening.

The exercise which will end on 10th Match 2020 has cost the electoral commission cost Shs24.5 billion.