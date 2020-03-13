The senior presidential advisor on media and public relations John Nagenda has described presidential hopeful Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde as ‘naughty and a joker who might not actually stand for presidency come 2021.’

Speaking to NTV, Nagenda said Tumukunde’s mission could be, he wants to annoy the president further adding if he goes through with his plan, he will not get 1% of the votes.

He has meanwhile warned Ugandans who are calling for the old guards to retire so that the young ones can take the lead of the country to be ready for the dire consequences.

Nagenda expresses fear that Uganda could ‘go back to where it used’ if the old guards are voted out of power because the good job they have done cannot be equaled to what the young ones can do.

He, however, advises Ugandans to stop criticizing government but also take into account the good it has done for them.