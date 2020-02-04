The lord mayor of Kampala, Erias Lukwago has advised the government to adopt a multi-model transport plan if it’s to have a well-organized city.

This model includes having up and underground trains, metros, trams, cable cars, pedestrians, and motorcycle ways.

However, Lukwago said this is a gradual process because it requires a good road transport system which needs quite a lot of money and proper planning.

He insisted that the government cannot reorganize the city and fight congestion now only by introducing ‘Tondeka buses’ when the city roads are in bad shape and full of potholes.