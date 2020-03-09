The Lord Mayor of Kampala, Erias Lukwago, has appointed cabinet ministers for the Kampala Capital City Authority council in fulfillment of the new KCCA amendment act 2020.

He has maintained Sarah Kanyike as his deputy but has appointed Makerere University councilor Doreen Nyanjura as minister for finance and administration, Kyambogo’s Olive Namazzi as minister of health while Nakawa’s Kennedy Okello has been appointed as the works minister.

According to section 14 of the Act, the five-member committee shall consist of the Lord Mayor as the chairman, his deputy and three other councilors who shall be appointed by the Lord Mayor and it’s a must one of them should be female.

These are responsible for the implementation of council resolutions, to draw strategies and programs for the development of Kampala among others.