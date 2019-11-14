Lukwago judgement adjourned, judge on leave

By Ruth Anderah

The High Court registrar Mary Ikit has adjourned the judgment for a case in which the state wants Kampala Lord mayor, Erias Lukwago to be sent to Luzira prison if he fails to pay a 50 million shillings court bond after a pastor’s wife he stood surety for in 2017 fled the country.

The judgment was scheduled to be delivered today but the High Court Judge,Yasin Nyanzi, who heard the application is away on annual leave.

Lukwago and two others including Benon Mugerwa and Henry Sempijja on February 23rd 2017, stood surety for 40 year old Sandra Ngabo Katebairwe, the wife to Pastor David Ngabo who is charged with obtaining money by false pretense.

She is also charged with forgery and presentation of false documents to obtain$ 68,530 (about Shs250m) from Jason Wu-Weiling a Chinese national.

However, Ngabo jumped bail and has never returned to court since then and her three sureties including Lukwago also failed to honor their terms including turning up in court willingly or through court summons.

This forced the trial magistrate to order Lukwago and the other two to produce the suspect in court or pay the 50 million shillings bail money or serve six months in Luzira prison.