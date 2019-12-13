Lukwago reacts to Constitutional Court ruling, says its a mockery of justice

By Ruth Anderah

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has described yesterday’s Constitutional Court ruling on FDC’s Dr.Kiiza Besigye’s petition as a mockery of justice.

The Constitutional court yesterday dismissed a petition in which Besigye had sued government for the alleged unlawful arrests and prosecution over the “Walk to work” campaign.

The judges instead advised him to seek justice before a judge who swore him in as the president of Uganda.

The justices also resolved that since Besigye considers the current government illegitimate, it also means there are no legally constituted courts of law where he can seek justice as a petitioner.

However, Lukwago says Besigyes’s petition pointed out serious constitutional matters of law and good governance but the five justices instead made a joke of it.

He says it is sad that the judges may have taken the petition for judicial humor tantrum.