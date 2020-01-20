The Lord Mayor of Kampala Elias Lukwago demands parliament to call president Museveni to answer queries over the continuous supplementary budgets forwarded to parliament yet other sectors are allocated inadequate funds.

Lukwago tells Kfm that it’s a pity to see that agriculture and education sector budgets have been cut as well as the KCCA budget yet the statehouse budget keeps on getting supplementary.

Last week, the head of administration in State House, Lucky Nakyobe while presenting budget framework paper for the statehouse for the coming financial year said will continue to ask for supplementary because money allocated to them is always inadequate.

Meanwhile, Lukwago condemned the president for abuse of office by appointing people in different positions like his advisors who are not known in government’s books of accounts