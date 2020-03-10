The lord mayor of Kampala, Erias Lukwago, is disappointed to see that the KCCA amendment Act 2020 is implemented without necessary requirements and resources.

Lukwago says the law comes with an economic burden to the authority to cater for the salaries, allowances, and creation of offices of the appointed cabinet ministers, speaker, and his deputy.

He notes that ever since the authority asked for a supplementary budget of Shs8.7 billion from the government, they have never received any coin.

Lukwago wonders whether the executive committee and the office of the speaker will be able to serve without resources.

Meanwhile, Lukwago has urged Kampala Capital City Authority Technical wing to work together with the executive committee and the council for city development.