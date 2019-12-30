Elderly people in Kiberenge village Luwero sub-county, Luwero district are calling for the extension of the Senior Citizens Grant (SCG) to their sub county so as to improve their standards of living.

According to Edward Kasujja, one of the elders and the area chairperson, many elders in the area are currently struggling to attain basic necessities and their efforts to get financial support under the SCG program have become futile.

He raised the concern during a community gathering at Kiberenge primary school in Luwero sub-county while receiving festive season gifts donated by Chinese investors in Uganda led by Hellen Chen.