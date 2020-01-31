Nearly all Luzira Prison inmates who sat for last year’s Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations have qualified for Advanced level education.

Releasing the 2019 UCE Results, the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) secretary-general Daniel Odongo said 47 out of the 49 inmates who sat for the examinations at Upper Prison Inmates Secondary School passed between Division One and Division Four.

It should be noted that no inmate passed in division one, 9 candidates passed in Division two, 14 in Division three, 23 in division four.

Two candidates did not attain any grade.

One of the candidates who registered for the exams did not show up.

Odongo meanwhile said they have been informed by Mr. Anatoli Biryomumaisho, the Assistant commissioner-Education, and Vocational skills training at the Uganda prison services that inmates who sit for national exams do not return to prison as repeat offenders.