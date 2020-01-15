Workers Member of Parliament Dr. Sam Lyomoki has hit back at the NRM secretary general over being blocked to attend the forthcoming National Delegates Conference.

This comes a day after the Secretary-General Kasule Lumumba during a press conference at the party secretariat said all Party legislators who voted against lifting the presidential age limit have not been invited to the party’s forthcoming delegates’ conference scheduled for next week.

NRM Secretary General Kasule Lumumba said the errant members will have to first face the party’s disciplinary board before being allowed back in the party.

However speaking to Kfm, Dr. Lyomoki described the announcement as baseless and illegal, adding that he is a founding member of the party who cannot be pushed away like that.

At least eleven NRM MPs voted against the removal of the presidential age limit from the constitution against the party position.