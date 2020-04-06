Lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi has filed an affidavit in the East African Court in support of a case he filed against Ugandan Attorney General challenging presidential directives.

In his affidavit he claims that on 18th March 2020, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni unlawful decided to close the Educational Institutions, religious gatherings , prayers in Churches, Mosques even before the occurrence of a single corona incident because he had observed the situation in other countries that experienced the epidemic earlier.

In his affidavit, Mabirizi says Museveni’s speeches put Uganda under a situation worse than even a State of emergency because people’s rights were restricted unreasonably.

He adds that such a decisions cannot be taken by the Ugandan President without the approval of Parliament or at least without Statutory Instruments as required by Ugandan laws.

He adds that all action, processes and decisions are unlawful and infringements on the fundamental and operational principles of the community which include good governance, adherence to the principles of democracy, the rule of law, accountability, transparency and the maintenance of universally accepted standards of human rights.

Mabirizi says these actions, processes and decisions do not pass the test of being acceptble and demonstrably justifiable in a free and democratic society and are not allowed under Uganda laws.

In the main case Mabirizi also seeks to block the appointment of John Rujoki Musinguzi as new Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Commissioner General.

He wants court to pronounce it’s self on the sacking of Doris Akol that it was null and void and that President Museveni had no powers to appoint Rujoki.

His petition also seeks for an order to disband LDU militia, unconditional release of those arrested over President Museveni’s illegal speech orders, unconditional release of all vehicles impounded and damages to every Ugandan who has been arrested in the wake of these illegalities, among others.