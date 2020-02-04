The son of Kenya former President Arap Moi, Raymond Moi has issued a statement saying the family was not sad but was instead celebrating the life of the former long-serving leader.

Moi passed on this morning a Nairbi hospital

Moi, who is an MP, says the family had a lot to celebrate given the fact that he made a lot of sacrifices for the country.

Moi said the family would issue a comprehensive statement on what took place during the four months President Moi was admitted in hospital.

Condolence messages and tributes have started pouring in following the death of former Kenyan president Daniel Arap Moi.

Tanzania’s President John Magufuli has eulogized Moi for his efforts to revive the regional bloc, the East African Community.

Magufuli says Tanzanians will remember Moi for his efforts to promote diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Kenya’s former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has paid tribute to Moi for restoring multi-party politics in Kenya.

The speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga saluted Moi for eing a good neighbor and providing a sanctuary to several Ugandans whose lives were in grave danger during regime changes.

Meanwhile Dr. Kiiza Besigye, a four time presidential candidate has hailed Moi for his legacy on peaceful transfer of power.

Kenyan opposition figure Miguna Miguna has instead accused former President Daniel arap Moi of being responsible for most of the problems Kenya is facing.

He cited the one-party rule, which President Moi bowed to pressure and changed later.

Speaking to BBC’s Newsday programme, Miguna said President Moi normalised torture and detention and detailed how he himself arrested and tortured as a university student.

The Kenyan high commissioner to Uganda Kiema Kilonzo, says Moi was a man who cherished peace and unity.

Speaking to Kfm Kilonzo says Moi worked a lot towards the founding of the east African Community a sign that he was a man of unity and a true patriot.