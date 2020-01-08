Makerere University Guild council has asked the university to announce the official day when the graduation gowns will be ready for picking.

This followed reports that the supplier of the gowns had withheld the gowns over unpaid arrears, six days to the graduation ceremony.

It is alleged that the supplier is demanding the University about 70 million shillings in arrears for the gowns supplied to the University last year.

Speaking to KFM, the Vice Guild president of Makerere University, Judith Nalukwago says that she spoke to one of the suppliers who confirmed to her that they are indeed demanding the University some arrears.

She however said that she has been informed that the University has cleared the money and the supplier has started making the gowns which she said might be ready by Friday.