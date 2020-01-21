Makerere University is in need of USD 60 million about Shs220 billion to construct more four new halls of residences.

The University vice-chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe during the 70th graduation ceremony last week said that they plan to construct new halls of residence for female students.

This followed the number of female students surpassing their male counterparts during the graduation yet there are only 3 halls of residence for girls.

Prof Nawangwe now tells KFM that they are planning to get a loan from the government to construct the halls.

He says the same money will also be used to renovate and modernize all the nine halls of residence.