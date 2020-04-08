Makerere University has made credible progress in designing a low cost ventilator to support the management of severe respiratory complications caused by Covid-19.

According to website of the university’s school of Public health, by Friday 10th April, 2020 the testing and rehearsal process can begin over the weekend.

Officials from the university note that the ventilators on market are very expensive for low income countries like Uganda, hence the need for low cost ventilators that can be manufactured locally.

The school, in collaboration with other partners are working around the clock to develop an open design of low cost ventilators.

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation will work closely with the Ministry of Health, Uganda National Bureau of Standards and other Key Stakeholders to provide policy guidance and coordination to ensure the project results meet National and International Standards for Technology of such a nature.