Makerere University is on spot for failure to start the fresh process of searching for a new Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Finance and Administration after the High Court quashed the appointment of Prof Wiliam Bazeyo last year.

On June 14, 2019, High Court Judge Musa Ssekaana nullified the appointment of Prof Bazeyo on grounds that he was recruited irregularly.

However, seven months down the road, the University has not yet done due diligence to advertise the job, nor set up a search committee to conduct the fresh process as it was directed by the court.

The lawyer representing the complaint Anthony Wameli tells KFM that they filed a case before court asking the judge to fine Makerere for contempt of court, but the University presented the agenda of a council meeting which sat yesterday with this issue as one of the items for discussion.

He says that the University has up to 26th of March to present evidence that it has started the search or they go back to court.