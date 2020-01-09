Some colleges at Makerere University have started distributing graduation gowns to long queues of students set to graduate next week.

The university management yesterday confirmed that it had cleared the arrears owed to the supplier and the first batch of 7000 gowns out of the required 13,5000 had been flown into the country from China.

The deputy Vice Chancellor Academic affairs Umar Kakumba says they have already given the supplier about 300 million to supply all the gowns and the balance paid later.

He says so far only students from the colleges like Education and agriculture that are scheduled for graduation on the first day, January 14th are receiving gowns.

Their colleagues from other colleges that will graduate last will receive theirs next week.