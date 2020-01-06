Makerere University has finalised the preparation to graduate the its 70thth batch of students starting next week.

Speaking to KFM, the vice chancellor of the University Prof Barnabas Nawangwe says that they are going to graduate a total of 13,860 students starting from 14th January to 17th of January 2020.

He says that they have already received the results of all students from different colleges and they are currently printing the graduation booklets.

He says that the university has not received any case of illegal names appearing on the graduation lists like it was seen in the 2017 graduation where names of about 50 students where illegally smuggled on the graduation list.