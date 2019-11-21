Mak VC protest latest ranking of Mak

By Damali Mukhaye.

Makerere University Vice chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe has protested the latest ranking of the university in research.

This followed the university being ranked third in research ranking among the institutions in the sub-Saharan region.

The report on sub-Saharan universities that have published most research on education, the University of Botswana topped the universities followed by University of Cape Coast and Makerere University comes in the third position.

Nawangwe says that Makerere University is the second university in research on the continent hence it is not possible that the university has been ranked the third in this particular report.

He said that their only competitor is the University of Cape Town asserting that if someone has displaced them, it is because the research was done on a particular discipline.

According to the findings that were conducted by professors from the University of Cambridge, most research was conducted on primary education followed by research on secondary education and on early childhood education research much as no institution published more than two articles on vocational education.