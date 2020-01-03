Makerere University has welcomed the re-appointment of the institution’s chancellor, Prof Ezra Suruma by president Museveni.

Speaking to KFM, the vice chancellor of the university Prof Barnabas Nawangwe confirmed that Prof Suruma has been re-appointed for his second term and is slated to serve the university for more four years.

He says that his appointment is timely since he is slated to preside over the forthcoming graduation ceremony of the university and has also contributed greatly to the well being of the university.

According to the Universities and other tertiary institutions Act, the chancellor is slated to be the titular head of the university and is supposed to preside at all ceremonial assemblies of the university and, in the name of that university, confer degrees and other academic titles and distinctions of that university.