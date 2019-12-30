Makerere University has slammed the rising public criticism on the William Ruto Institute of Leadership Studies as misguided and out of context.

On 21 December this year, the university laid a foundation stone for the Institute to be named after Kenya’s Deputy President, William Ruto.

This however, did not go well with a section of politicians and academia in Kenya who have attacked both Ruto and Makerere, demanding for answers as to how the partnership for a multi-billion institute was reached.

William Kamket an MP in Kenya and Prof Makau Mutua of Kenya warns that whereas universities need money for infrastructure and research, they must be careful not to be seen to be too eager to be associated with everyone who comes around with bags of cash.

Speaking to KFM, Makerere University’s Director of Communication Dr Muhammad Kiggundu says that the deal was not an academic award but rather an investment program that should be welcomed by everyone.

The Leadership Institute is expected to cost up to seven million US-Dollars, about 25.5 billion shillings.