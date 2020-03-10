Makerere University has set Saturday, 18th April 2020 as the date on which students wishing to offer Bachelors of Laws degree in the 2020/2021 academic year will sit for pre-entry examinations.

According to the Academic Registrar, Alfred Masikye Namoah, eligible candidates for this set of examinations are A-Level leavers with at least 13 points (males) or 12 points (females) in any ‘A’ Level combination, for Humanities and Sciences.

Candidates who did ‘A’ Level before 2013 should have 15 and 14 points for male and female applicants respectively.

Others are diploma holders with a second class credit from any recognized institution and mature age applicants who have passed the university mature entry exams.

Masikye says application Forms for those intending to sit the examination are only obtainable at the University after paying a non- refundable fee of Shs110,000.

He adds that the closing date for submitting the completed Application Forms is Tuesday 14th April, 2020.

Over 1,600 students who sat for last year’s pre-entry exams failed.