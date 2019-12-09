Suspended MAK students to appear before the disciplinary committee

By Ivan Ssenabulya

The thirteen students of Makerere University who were earlier suspended for allegedly leading a strike have resounded calls for the university management to withdraw the 15% tuition increment policy.

The students were suspended for inciting violence during a strike, in which students were challenging the policy which was passed the university council last year.

Addressing journalists in Kampala, ahead of their meeting with disciplinary committee tomorrow, the students have asked Ugandans to stand up against what they call unrealistic hiking of university tuition fees, which they say will affect them as parents.

This stand-off between the students and university management is currently before the education committee of parliament.