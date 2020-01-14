The 70th graduation ceremony of Makerere University kicks off this morning amid an unresolved gown crisis after the supplier reportedly failed to deliver them on time due to delayed payment.

The gowns crisis hit the University a few days to the graduation, but the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe assured the nation that all graduating today will have their ceremonial attire ready.

He also assured the ones that are graduating on Thursday and Friday that their gowns would be ready tomorrow.

The four-day ceremony that ends on Friday, the 17th of January will see a total of 13,500 graduands passed out at the university main campus in Kampala.

Nawangwe says those graduating today are students from the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, Natural Sciences, Education and External Studies and college of Health Sciences.