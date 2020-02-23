Makerere University environmental scientists are undertaking research to be used by the government to guide communities to sustainably protect the environment.

The head for the Centre of Environment for Development Initiative at Makerere University Prof. Edward Baale says the research will help recommend strategies through which the local community will carry out economic activities on the land without degrading it.

He says this will help the country mitigate challenges of climate change, which are affecting various economic activities such as farming.