Malaba catholic priest suspends three top choir members over defiance and indiscipline

By Joseph Omollo

Three church members heading a choir at St. Jude Catholic Church Malaba in the Arch Diocese of Tororo have been suspended over alleged indiscipline and defiance.

The suspension letters authored by the parish priest, Rev. Fr. John Richard Owori implicates that the three choir members, Erasmas Onyait the chairperson, Godfrey Esikit the director music and Martha Namutosi the deputy choir mistress are defiant and their actions are misleading the choir from performing their role in church.

“You should know that this church existed before you were born and when I was installed as the parish priest, choir was not part of the items that were given to me therefore, this church can exist minus a choir,’’ part of the phrases in the suspension letters read.

Each of the suspended members of the choir has been implicated on slightly different counts. The chairperson Onyait, has been accused of failing to conduct choir training and rehearsals, inciting the choir members to rebuke the parish priest and underrating his powers while for the director music, he is being accused of misleading the choir and impersonation by creating his own position without the consent of the parish priest and for the deputy choir mistress, she has been accused of confronting and fighting one of the choir members who is of her mother’s age.

The suspension directs the implicated leaders of the church choir to stay away from participating in any activity of the choir waiting for the final position of the parish council.

However the suspension has attracted argument from other members of the choir who are blaming the parish priest of taking a decision without giving the accused room to defend themselves.