By Abubaker Kirunda

Police in Buyengo sub-county in Jinja are holding a 26-year old man for allegedly attempting to rape a 50-year old woman.

The suspect, a resident of Budumburi village in the Buyengo sub-county is said to have been arrested by the community.

The Buyengo police station OC Joseph Joka said the suspect tried to run away after attempting to rape the old woman who made an alarm but locals searched for him in the bush and arrested.

Joka said the suspect is being kept at Buyengo police as investigations go on.

He thanked the community for arresting the suspect and hand over him to police without mob justice.