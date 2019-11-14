Man arrested for defiling a primary seven pupil

By Abubaker Kirunda

Police in Mafubira sub-county, Jinja is holding a 35-year old man for allegedly defiling a Primary seven pupil.

The suspect is said to have been spending nights with the minor who was telling the parents that she was sleeping at the Auntie’s place in Kyamagwa village in Mafubira sub-county.

His arrest was made by police in Mafubira commanded by Patrick Mugenyi.

Police said parents of the minor tipped them to go to the suspect’s home in Kyamagwa where they found him with the girl inside his house and arrested him.