Man arrested for faking wife’s death to get Shs300000

By Abubaker Kirunda

A 46-year old man is being held by Iganga General Hospital authorities for allegedly faking the death of his wife to get Shs300000.

The suspect, a resident of Namutumba district is said to have given a phone call to the Head teacher of Iganga boys he purports to be his in-law and told him that the sister had died but the hospital management wanted this money before releasing the body.

The money was sent to one of the hospital staffs and the suspect was told to pick it.

The hospital administrator, Ramathan Gaboli said the suspect was arrested and locked into one of the hospital rooms

He said the suspect will be handed over to police for interrogations.