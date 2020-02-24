By Abubaker Kirunda

A 50-year old man has been given 120 strokes by residents of Bulama village inn Buyengo sub-county in Jinja for refusing to participate in the burial of fellow locals.

Dembe Tibenkana was found guilty of dodging the burial of 58 residents in Bulama village.

The angry residents led by Dan Mwesigwa under their village burial association summoned Dembe and asked him to show cause why he should not be punished for declining to join them during the burial of the dead.

Dembe who had no answer was also accused of failing to make contributions in the form of food materials to help in the burial process.

The angry locals said as some people go for burial, Dembe sits back to continue with his work of Bicycle repair.

Mr. Mwesigwa said after realizing that Dembe had made it a habit to dodge burials, the residents decided to call him because the burial book demanded him contributions for many deaths.

‘’ A total of 58 people had been buried without Dembe’s participation in either burial process or contribution as required in the by-law made by the village burial association, therefore, residents had to summon him for punishment because the number of dead people he had not buried were becoming many,’’ Mwesigwa said.

The residents also resolved that Dembe digs up graves for twenty people who would die next as part of the punishment for dodging burial.