A 29year old man has been sent to the High Court for indecently assaulting and defiling a minor.

Charles Karemera has appeared before City Hall Court grade one magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise who committed him to High Court for trial.

This comes after prosecution’s Viola Tusingwire informed the court that police concluded its investigations and she has instructions to send the accused to High Court for trial.

The magistrate has further ordered him to stay on remand until the next convenient session of the High Court.

The prosecution says, Karemera on October 21st, 2019 at Bukoto in Kampala had sexual intercourse with a 12year old neighbour’s daughter.

Court heard that the accused first indecently assaulted the girl but when another child saw him, he forcefully grabbed the victim in his single rented room and defiled her.